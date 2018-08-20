Image caption The proposals have been backed by the university's governing body

Oxford University is planning to open its first new college in almost 30 years.

The university's five-year draft strategic plan features plans to build "at least one new graduate college" and 1,000 graduate rooms.

A spokesman for Oxford University said that the plans were now under consultation.

"The university will comment more fully when its plan has been widely reviewed and formally adopted," he said.

The proposals, which have been backed by the university's governing body, now need to be approved by the Congregation which acts as its "parliament".

If approved the intake of postgraduate students would increase by 850 a year by 2023, with undergraduates increasing by 200 a year.

The last college to be established at Oxford University was Kellogg College in 1990.