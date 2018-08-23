Image copyright Google Image caption A silver Mitsubishi Shogun lost control and rolled over in Pond Lane, Mapledurham

A man has been arrested after a passenger was killed in a car crash.

A silver Mitsubishi Shogun lost control and rolled over in Pond Lane, Mapledurham, south Oxfordshire, at about 23:50 BST on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man was ejected from the car and died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A 26-year-old man, from Sonning Common, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through alcohol.

He was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed limit and is in custody.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, but has been discharged.