Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers / Major Tom

Spectacular cloud formations known as 'cloud streets' have been spotted in southern England.

The long streaks of cloud were seen by BBC Weather Watchers in Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire on Thursday evening.

BBC weather presenter Simon King said the clouds are not uncommon in the UK but these stood out against the fading light of the sky.

"Cloud streets are essentially long rows of cumulus cloud aligned in the sky with the wind direction," he said.

The phenomenon was spotted in Oxford and Tackley in Oxfordshire, and Little Rissington and Cirencester in Gloucestershire.

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers / Mary McIntyre Image caption The formation was spotted in the sky above Tackley in Oxfordshire

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers / Andrew in the Cotswolds Image caption They were also captured on camera in Little Rissington, Gloucestershire

BBC Weather presenter Simon King explains how 'cloud streets' form

Warm air on the surface rises, cools and condenses into cloud.

In certain situations a warm layer of air in the lower atmosphere, called an inversion, acts as a lid preventing air from rising any further.

This means at the top of the cloud, the cooler air is forced out horizontally where it will then start to sink back to Earth.

In this area, cloud doesn't form, so it is clear. This all sets up a cylindrical circulation which is parallel with the wind, creating the long row of cloud.