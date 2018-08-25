A34 Milton Interchange crash leaves motorcyclist dead
- 25 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Oxfordshire.
The crash happened at the Milton Interchange junction of the A34, between Abingdon and Didcot on Thursday.
Thames Valley Police said a silver Volkswagen Passat and a white Kawasaki motorcycle collided at 19:25 BST.
The 20-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries. The female driver of the car was not injured.
Police have asked for witnesses to the crash to come forward.