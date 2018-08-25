Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the Milton Interchange between Abingdon and Didcot on Thursday

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Oxfordshire.

The crash happened at the Milton Interchange junction of the A34, between Abingdon and Didcot on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said a silver Volkswagen Passat and a white Kawasaki motorcycle collided at 19:25 BST.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries. The female driver of the car was not injured.

Police have asked for witnesses to the crash to come forward.