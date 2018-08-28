Image caption The accident happened on the A34's northbound carriageway

Two men have been jailed for causing the death of a passenger in a two-vehicle crash on a dual carriageway.

Ian Messenger died in the accident on the A34 northbound carriageway, near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, on 12 October.

He was a passenger in a van being driven by Barry Smith, 65. The van collided with a lorry being driven by 49-year-old Plamen Atanasov.

The men pleaded guilty on Thursday to causing death by careless driving and were given six month prison sentences.

Smith, of Quernstone Lane, Northampton, and Atanasov, of Violet Road, Southampton, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court and were also banned from driving for 12 months.