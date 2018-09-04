Image caption The sinkhole is outside Boswells department store

A second sinkhole has appeared on a historic Oxford street in the space of eight months.

It was discovered outside Boswells department store on Broad Street on Monday evening.

"Oxford Direct Services, on behalf of the county council, and Thames Water are urgently investigating a sinkhole," said a city council spokesman.

In January, a sinkhole was found on Broad Street outside the Sheldonian Theatre.

Image caption The sinkhole appeared close to the junction of George Street on Monday evening

The hole, near the Grade I listed theatre, was about 12in (30cm) wide on the surface but stretched for about a metre in either direction below.