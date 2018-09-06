Image copyright TVP Roads Policing Image caption There are delays in both directions on the A34

Part of a major road in Oxfordshire has been closed after a lorry hit the central reservation and overturned.

The southbound carriageway of the A34 is closed between the M40 at Junction 9 and the A420 Botley Interchange after the crash at about 03:00 BST on Thursday.

The northbound carriageway is open but one lane is closed.

Thames Valley Police warned there were major delays in both directions and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Drivers have been asked to follow a diversion which takes them on the Oxford ring road until they rejoin the A34 at the Hinksey Hill Interchange.

South Central Ambulance Service said the lorry driver received minor injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.