Image copyright Google Image caption The post office is in a gift shop to the left of Betfred

An MP has described an armed robbery in his constituency by men believed to be brandishing handguns as an "absolutely horrifying attack".

Two balaclava-clad men entered the post office in Burwell Drive, Witney, at 09:00 BST on Saturday.

A 31-year-old from Witney has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, but searches continue for the second man.

Witney MP Robert Courts called on witnesses to help bring the "aggressive and violent" offenders to justice.

He said: "It's an absolutely horrifying attack on people who were at the heart of their community, working hard to help those around them.

"It's utterly unacceptable that people who are just going about their jobs are subjected to such violent attacks."

Image copyright HOC Image caption Robert Courts called on witnesses to help bring the "aggressive and violent" offenders to justice

The offenders threatened staff during the robbery, and got away with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The force described one of the robbers as a young man of slim to medium build wearing a black balaclava, black zip-up hooded top, black trainers and black jogging bottoms and black gloves.

Officers said the other man is 5ft 10in tall and of slim to medium build - he was also wearing a black balaclava, khaki green/grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers with some blue markings.

The force has not yet clarified which of the two men was being sought.