Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Harriet Forster's family said she "was the light of our lives"

The family of a girl killed by a falling rock at a beach have started fundraising for the charities who tried to save her life, her sister has said.

Harriet Forster, aged nine, was visiting Staithes when the accident happened at Seaton Garth on 8 August.

Her sister, Sophie, has set up an online fundraising page for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

She said Harriet's "lasting legacy just needs to be love".

Harriet, from Weston-on-the-Green near Bicester, Oxfordshire, was with her mother when she was hit by the falling rock.

She suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

Image caption Sophie Forster said her sister Harriet "was just lovely and she loved everyone"

Ms Forster, 27, said the fundraising would be a "lifelong mission", adding: "These charities are going to use the money to continue saving lives, it's such a beautiful thing to do in Harriet's memory."

The page has raised more than £4,500 so far.

Ms Forster said Harriet "was just lovely and she loved everyone and it seemed so fitting that there should be something loving happening in her memory".