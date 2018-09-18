Image copyright Google Image caption The shootings happened in Hunt Close in Bicester

Four men have been arrested after two teenagers and a woman were shot with a suspected ball bearing gun.

The shootings happened in Hunt Close in Bicester over the weekend, Thames Valley Police said.

A 24-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy was shot on Saturday and a 16-year-old boy was targeted on Sunday. They all suffered minor injuries.

The men, who are all of no fixed address, are aged 23, 31 and two are 26. They all remain in police custody.

They were arrested on suspicion of assaults occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.