Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Oxford Labour councillor cleared over 'anti-Semitic' Facebook post

Image copyright Oxford City Council Image caption Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan has apologised for any offence caused

An Oxford councillor who shared a Facebook post comparing Israel to Nazi Germany did not break council rules, an investigation has found.

Ben Lloyd-Shogbesan resigned from the Labour Party in May after he also shared a post implying same-sex marriage was a "perversion".

He has apologised and denied holding anti-Semitic or homophobic views.

Other councillors have called on him to resign from the council and one branded the investigation "a whitewash".

2. Imprisoned suffragette letter discovered

Image copyright LSE Library Image caption Annie Kenney (left), with Christabel Pankhurst, was worried about her family's reaction

A previously unknown letter from the first suffragette to be jailed in the campaign for the vote has been discovered by an Oxford historian.

Written the day after Annie Kenney was released from prison in Manchester in 1905, it is being claimed as the earliest known letter from a woman involved in the militant protests.

The letter, to her sister, was found in an archive in Canada.

"We don't have anything like this before," said Lyndsey Jenkins.

3. Man Booker Prize: Daisy Johnson is youngest nominee

Image copyright Man Booker PR/Polly-Anna Johnson Image caption Everything Under by Daisy Johnson is shortlisted for the prestigious prize

Oxford author Daisy Johnson has claimed the crown as the youngest writer shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize at the age of 27.

Four women and two men are shortlisted for the prestigious award, which recognises high quality literary fiction written in English.

"The twists and turns of the book's stories braid this together with European folk tales to create a strong narrative river that carries us to a conclusion laced with tantalising possibilities," the judges said.

4. BMW to shut Mini plant for month post-Brexit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Owner BMW said its summer maintenance shutdown had been brought forward

The Mini factory in Oxford will shut down for a month after Brexit at the end of March to minimise disruption in case of a no-deal outcome.

Owner BMW said its summer maintenance shutdown had been brought forward to 1 April to reduce any "possible short-term parts-supply disruption".

"While we believe this worst case scenario is an unlikely outcome, we have to plan for it," BMW said.

The German firm said it "remained committed" to its UK operations.

5. Woodcote ram-raiders escape with stolen Lambrini

Image copyright Rich N Image caption The stolen Land Rover became trapped in the shop window and was abandoned by the raiders

Four thieves who tried twice to raid a shop escaped with only a single bottle of Lambrini.

The raiders used axes and sledgehammers to smash their way into a Co-op in an attempt to steal a cash machine, but they were unable to remove it.

They returned later to the shop in Woodcote, but their stolen Land Rover Discovery got stuck.

Police believe they fled in a saloon car with the bottle of Lambrini. The perry drink costs about £2 a bottle.