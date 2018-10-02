Image copyright Google Image caption The man sustained life-threatening injuries during an attack in Bath Street

A 58-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked in Abingdon.

Thames Valley Police said they were treating the attack in Bath Street as attempted murder. The victim sustained life-threatening head and chest injuries.

It happened on Monday at about 20:00 BST near a junction with Stratton Way.

The suspect is white, of large build, about 5ft 10ins tall, clean shaven, with short brown hair, and in his 40s.

Det Insp Ali Driver said: "This was a nasty attack on the victim who is now in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

"We believe the victim and offender were together earlier in the evening, and we think they entered Bath Street from Stratton Way before the attack.

"We do not believe that this was a random attack."