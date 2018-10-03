Image copyright Google Image caption The man sustained life-threatening injuries during an attack in Bath Street

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left in a critical condition in hospital.

The victim, 58, was attacked in Bath Street, Abingdon, near its junction with Stratton Way, at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

He sustained life-threatening head and chest injuries, police said.

Det Insp Ali Driver said it was a "nasty" attack and he did not believe it was random.

He added: "We believe the victim and offender were together earlier in the evening, and we think they entered Bath Street from Stratton Way before the attack."

The suspect is from Abingdon and remains in police custody.