Image copyright Google Image caption The man sustained head and chest injuries during an attack in Bath Street

A 50-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a street attack in Abingdon.

The victim, 58, was assaulted in Bath Street near its junction with Stratton Way at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

He suffered head and chest injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

David Evans, of Turberville Close, Abingdon, was charged and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.