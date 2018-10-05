Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. New wheelchair for 'skating mad' boy

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Skater Ben Sleet loves his new wheelchair

Skate-mad Ben Sleet has a new wheelchair after his supporters launched a crowdfunding campaign.

The eight-year-old, who has spina bifida, is frequently seen in his local skatepark.

He had been struggling to skate with his more cumbersome chair.

2. Elephant sculpture commemorates short-lived Oxford Zoo

Image caption The elephant was lifted into place by a crane

A sculpture has been unveiled of an elephant that once lived and died in Kidlington.

The Elephant named Rosie was the largest draw at the short-lived Oxford Zoo in the 1930s.

The one-tonne 3m-high sculpture is joined by a stork and monkey on the Sainsbury's roundabout, and across the road stands a zookeeper.

Artist Tony Davies said: "Over five miles of wire have been carefully woven and twisted to create the sculptures."

3. Great Train Robbery items on display at care home

Image caption Mugshots of Bruce Reynolds (left) and Ronnie Biggs are on display at the care home

Photos used as evidence by detectives trying to crack the Great Train Robbery have gone on display at a care home.

The pictures and memorabilia were hoarded by Ch Supt Malcolm Fewtrell, who led investigations into the 1963 heist, which captivated the public.

His granddaughter agreed they could go on display at Penhurst Gardens Care Home in Chipping Norton.

Insp Stephen Hookham said the "treasured collection" would bring back memories for many residents.

4. Robert Courts MP repays £3k

Image copyright Conservatives Image caption Robert Courts said using the stationery was a "genuine mistake"

An MP has repaid more than £3,000 to the House of Commons after he used its pre-paid envelopes to send campaign updates to his constituents.

Robert Courts, MP for Witney, breached rules by using the official stationery, the parliamentary commissioner found.

He refunded the house authorities £3,010.99 for misusing the envelopes.

Mr Courts told the BBC: "This was a genuine mistake, for which I have apologised and repaid the money."

5. Oxford allotment 'saved my mental health'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Allotment saved my mental health'

Annabelle Padwick suffered anxiety in her early 20s - until an allotment helped her recovery.

She says her "patch of paradise" has changed her life and now wants to prove how gardening can help others struggling with mental health issues.