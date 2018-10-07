Image copyright Virgin Image caption The road race began on Broad Street in Oxford City centre

A record number of runners took part in the eighth Oxford half marathon.

More than 8,600 people took part in annual event, with the 13.1-mile (21km) route starting on Broad Street in the city and finishing in Parks Road.

The fastest man was Ben Cole with a time of 1:08:39, while Sarah van der Wielen won the women's race in a time of 1:12:04.

Oxford City Council warned motorists of roads closures in the city centre from 06:00 BST, with diversions in place.

The fastest wheelchair racer was Gary Cooper with a time of 1:03:48, taking the title for the second consecutive year.

Image copyright Virgin Image caption The Race Village featured local food and free fitness classes in the University Parks

The route though the city took in many landmarks, including the Clarendon Building, Old Marston and the Radcliffe Camera.

Organisers said roads were expected to reopen as runners completed each section of the course, with all routes reopened by 18:00.