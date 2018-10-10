Image copyright Other/Patatas Image caption Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas gave their child the middle name Adolf, a court has heard

A woman who named her baby after Hitler sent messages declaring all Jews must be "put to death", a court has heard.

Claudia Patatas, 38, is on trial alongside partner Adam Thomas, 22, and Daniel Bogunovic, 27, accused of being in banned Neo-Nazi group National Action.

Prosecutors said Ms Patatas, of Banbury, made the anti-Semitic remark in a WhatsApp chat with a convicted racist.

All three deny being in the group.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court previously heard Ms Patatas and Mr Thomas' child - who was given the middle name Adolf - appeared in a picture alongside "vehement racist" Darren Fletcher.

'Secret relaunch'

On the second day of the trial, jurors heard the WhatsApp exchange between Ms Patatas and Fletcher, in which she said Jews must die, took place last February.

Outlining further mobile phone evidence, Barnaby Jameson, prosecuting, said Ms Patatas had a photograph of National Action co-founder Benjamin Raymond stored on hers.

Mr Thomas, meanwhile, had an image depicting the "burning cross symbol of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK)", Mr Jameson said.

The prosecutor also alleged Mr Bogunovic's phone contained an image of a March 2017 press report detailing how National Action was secretly reforming.

Mr Jameson said the group had tried to "shed one skin for another" in order to evade the law, and questioned whether Mr Bogunovic's interest in the relaunch stemmed from his heavy involvement in it.

Jurors were also told the defendants formed a new group named the TripleK Mafia - a reference to the KKK - after National Action was banned in 2016.

However, it was repeatedly misspelt "TrippleK" on posters by fellow member Joel Wilmore, Mr Jameson said.

The prosecutor then showed jurors an example of the typographical error.

Wilmore, 24, of Bramhall Moor Lane, Stockport, has since admitted terrorist group membership.

Opening the case on Tuesday, Mr Jameson said it detailed a "cult of violent white racial supremacy" which regarded groups including black, Jewish, Asian and gay people as "sub-human".

"It is a terror that can be summarised in two words: white Jihad - in other words, a white holy war," he said.

Ms Patatas and Mr Thomas, both of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, and Bogunovic, of Crowns Hills Rise, Leicester deny being members of a banned group.

Mr Thomas further denies a separate charge of having a copy of terrorist document, The Anarchist Cookbook, which contained bomb-making instructions.

The trial continues.