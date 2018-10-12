Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Banbury couple 'named their child after Adolf Hitler'

Image copyright Other/Patatas Image caption Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas gave their child the middle name Adolf, the trial has heard

The trial began this week of a Banbury couple accused of being members of a banned British neo-Nazi group.

Prosecutors say Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, named their baby after Adolf Hitler. They also allege that Mr Thomas posed in a photo with the baby while wearing Ku Klux Klan robes, and that they kept machetes, crossbows and other weaponry at their home.

The pair are charged alongside Daniel Bogunovic, 27, with being members of banned group National Action.

All three deny being in the group.

2. Oxford Conservatives ban Bullingdon Club members from their ranks

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Bullingdon Club dates back centuries

Members of the infamous Bullingdon Club have been banned from holding positions in the Oxford University Conservative Association (OUCA).

The body has put the Bullingdon, whose past members included David Cameron, George Osborne and Boris Johnson, on its list of proscribed organisations.

The male-only club became notorious for the riotous, drunken antics of its often wealthy, privileged members.

OUCA president Ben Etty said it had "no place" in the modern Tory party.

3. Inside rock star's derelict home

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mr Tepper says no-one seems to care about the buildings any more

Urban explorer Warren Tepper visits derelict buildings and films them.

Among them is a decaying hotel, which was previously the home of Deep Purple's Ian Gillan.

Trespassing is a civil offence, but Mr Tepper says no-one seems to care about these buildings any more.

4. Oxford scientists say eat less beef to combat global warming

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dr Marco Springmann tells Today eating one portion of red meat a week could help tackle global warming

A report by the Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Food says beef consumption needs to fall by as much as 90% in western countries to combat climate change.

The report's lead author, Dr Marco Springmann, told the BBC's Today programme individuals should aim to eat just one portion of beef, pork or lamb a week.

5. Oxford University's Magdalen College portraits celebrate diversity

Image copyright calla randall Image caption Porter Robert (far right) and medicine student Anne (second from right) are among the 25 portraits at Magdalen College

An Oxford University college has commissioned portraits of staff and students to show off its diversity.

The exhibition at Magdalen College includes black, Asian and LGBTQ+ students, researchers, teachers, cooks, gardeners and cleaners.

Calla Randall, junior common room president, said they "more accurately" reflected the college community.

The university has been criticised for a lack of social and racial diversity among its students and academics.