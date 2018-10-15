Image copyright @martb6969 Image caption The crash caused 70 minute delays northbound

A car towing a caravan and driving the wrong way on the M40 in Oxfordshire has been involved in a crash with another vehicle.

It was travelling south on the motorway's northbound carriageway, which is closed between junction 6 for Watlington and junction 8A for Oxford.

The accident happened at about 16:00 BST, Thames Valley Police said.

There are currently 70 minute delays northbound and 40 minute delays southbound.

The air ambulance has been dispatched by South Central Ambulance Service, but no details of any injuries have been released.

Oxfordshire County Council said the road would probably be closed for several hours.