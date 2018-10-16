Image copyright @martb6969 Image caption The M40 northbound was closed overnight after the crash

Three people have died after a car towing a caravan crashed into two cars while driving the wrong way on the M40.

The Subaru Forester was travelling south on the northbound carriageway when it hit a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

The driver and passenger in the Subaru, both in their 80s, and the driver of the Ford Mondeo who was in his 30s, died in the accident.

The carriageway was closed overnight but has since reopened.

Thames Valley Police said no-one else had been injured in the crash, which happened between junction 6 for Watlington and junction 8A for Oxford.

Sgt Beth Walton added: "We are in the early stages of the investigation, in which sadly three people died and our thoughts are with their families.

"We are in the process of contacting witnesses who provided a report to us and are grateful for their support."