Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Roller derby: How the sport 'empowers me'

Media caption Why roller derby 'empowers me'

Roller Derby is a predominantly-female sport and is not for the faint-hearted.

"It stops us from being afraid of being assertive or aggressive and taking up space," says Oxford Roller Derby team member "Wolf".

2. Wrong-way M40 smash car 'crashed days before'

Image copyright @martb6969 Image caption The M40 northbound was closed overnight after the crash

A car that crashed killing three people after driving the wrong way on a motorway had been involved in a collision five days earlier, police have said.

The Subaru was towing a caravan when it hit a Ford Mondeo and a Ford Focus on the M40 in Oxfordshire on Monday.

3. Oxford family with autistic son refused visa

Image caption The Anand family moved to the UK in 2011 when Shekhar (left) got a job at Oxfam GB

An Indian family who have lived in Oxford for seven years have been told they must leave the UK, despite doctors warning their son is too ill to travel.

Gopul Anand, 23, who has schizophrenia, epilepsy and autism, moved to the city when his father got a job at Oxfam GB.

4. Oxford don celebrates 72 with 7,900lbs powerlift

Media caption Oxford don celebrates 72 with 7,900lbs powerlift

Oxford don Catherine Walter has celebrated her 72nd birthday by powerlifting 7,900lbs.

The champion powerlifter, who says you learn from failure, was raising money so her team could compete in the world championships.

5. Conservatives' Bullingdon Club ban overturned

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Bullingdon Club dates back centuries

Oxford University's Conservative Association has overturned a ban on members of the Bullingdon Club.

The association last week put the dining club, notorious for its riotous drunken antics, on its list of proscribed organisations, but a week later reversed the decision.