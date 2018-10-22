Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Erald Mema was found guilty of a conspiracy to supply cocaine

The head of a gang that sold high-purity cocaine throughout the UK has been jailed for 25 years.

Albanian national Erald Mema, 33, was found guilty of a conspiracy to supply the Class A drug after a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Thames Valley Police said his organisation used drug couriers to sell kilos of cocaine throughout the Midlands, Oxford and Bracknell.

Mema controlled the network by travelling between Albania and the UK.

A further 19 members of the gang have also been convicted of being part of the multimillion-pound conspiracy.

Among them was Khalad Uddin, 35, of Little Brewery Street, Oxford, who was jailed for 16 years and described as the group's "national co-ordinator".

'Devastating effect'

When he was arrested police seized £560,000 in cash, more than 10kg of cocaine, and a 10-tonne hydraulic press.

The gang used cars with concealed compartments in order to transport the drugs for sale around the country.

A police spokesman said Mema, of Nursery Close, Botley, had a "pivotal" relationship with Uddin, and together they ran the distribution network.

Det Chf Insp Bruce Riddell said they sold drugs on a "commercial scale", which had a "devastating effect" on communities.

He added: "Thames Valley Police will continue to disrupt and bring to justice any organised crime group who seek to deal Class A drugs."

Mema was arrested in November as part of Operation Stingray.