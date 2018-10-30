Image copyright West Mids Police Image caption It is alleged after National Action was banned the Midlands chapter "rebranded"

A man accused of being a member of a neo-Nazi terrorist group vowed to "continue the fight" after it was banned, a court heard.

Adam Thomas, who named his son after Hitler, denies being part of National Action, which was outlawed in 2016.

At Birmingham Crown Court, he was asked about a series of messages which apparently discussed plans to reform.

His partner Claudia Patatas, 38, and Daniel Bogunovic, 27, also deny being members of the banned group.

Jurors were previously shown photographs of the 22-year-old wearing Ku Klux Klan robes while cradling his baby - who was given the middle name Adolf.

Mr Thomas said the pictures were "just play" but admitted being a racist.

Prosecutors allege National Action "shed one skin for another" and "rebranded" after being outlawed.

Barnaby Jameson QC, prosecuting, asked Thomas about a deleted Skype log - dated from a week before the ban - which was recovered from Mr Thomas' laptop.

He said the messages sent between two parties spoke of National Action (NA) being "destroyed", with its leaders agreeing to disband with "no attempt at revival".

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Adam Thomas has described his "admiration" for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler

Reading from the log, Mr Jameson said: "But the Midlands branch of NA, which is just 17-20 of us, have decided to ignore this and we've renamed ourselves the Thule Combat League.

"Traitors. Midlands will continue the fight alone."

Jurors heard IT experts were unable to identify which participant had sent or received each message.

Giving evidence for a third day, Mr Thomas accepted he was one of the two parties involved in the conversation but denied sending any of the messages read to court.

Asked by Mr Jameson if he had written "the Midlands will continue the fight alone", Mr Thomas replied: "It may or may not be".

"There's just no way of knowing," he said, "These are recovered messages, the whole conversation is just not here."

Image copyright West Midlands Police/PA Wire Image caption Jurors were shown a picture allegedly showing Adam Thomas in the robes of the Ku Klux Klan

He is also accused of having a copy of terrorist manual the Anarchist Cookbook, containing "viable" bomb-making instructions.

Mr Thomas claimed he had downloaded the book in error while searching the internet for literature on anarchism.

He added: "The most explosive thing in my house is a bottle of bleach under the sink.

"Knives, crossbows, that is my thing, but a bomb? Absolutely not."

The trial of Mr Thomas and Ms Patatas, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire, and Mr Bogunovic, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester, continues.