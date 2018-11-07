Co-op queue-jump row leads to butter tub assault on woman
A man who hit a woman in the face with a tub of butter after she accused him of queue jumping is being hunted by police.
The 74-year-old victim was queuing in a Co-op store on Eynsham High Street in Oxfordshire at 12:40 BST on 21 October when a man pushed in front of her.
She advised him there was a queue and he threw a tub of butter at her face, Thames Valley Police said.
The woman sustained swelling and severe bruising to her lip.
PC Sarah Tibble said: "I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in this image as he might have vital information relating to this incident."