Co-op queue-jump row leads to butter tub assault on woman

  • 7 November 2018
A man caught on CCTV Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Police want to speak to a man caught on CCTV about the assault

A man who hit a woman in the face with a tub of butter after she accused him of queue jumping is being hunted by police.

The 74-year-old victim was queuing in a Co-op store on Eynsham High Street in Oxfordshire at 12:40 BST on 21 October when a man pushed in front of her.

She advised him there was a queue and he threw a tub of butter at her face, Thames Valley Police said.

The woman sustained swelling and severe bruising to her lip.

PC Sarah Tibble said: "I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in this image as he might have vital information relating to this incident."

