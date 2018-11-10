Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A361 near Banbury at about 13:00 GMT

A man has died in a crash between a car and lorry in Oxfordshire.

The man, whose age has not been released, was travelling in a Peugeot 308 on the A361 near Banbury when the crash happened at about 13:00 GMT.

Three other people travelling in the same car have been taken to hospital. Thames Valley Police has not confirmed the extent of their injuries.

The lorry driver was not hurt. The road was expected to be closed for "a number of hours", the force added.

A police spokesman said no arrests had been made.

Insp Gavin Biggs said: "This is a tragic incident and firstly my thoughts are with those affected by this collision.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time who saw this incident or anyone with dash cam footage."