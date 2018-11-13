Image copyright Oxford Mail Image caption Anandagopal Srinivasan faces a retrial on one sexual assault charge in May

A doctor has been found not guilty of carrying out a sexual assault at a hospital in Cambridge.

Anandagopal Srinivasan, 26, of Sandfield Road, Oxford, was cleared of assaulting a patient at Addenbrooke's Hospital in October 2014.

The jury at Oxford Crown Court could not reach a verdict on a second count of sexual assault at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, in October 2016.

There will be a retrial on the second charge in May.