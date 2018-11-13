Oxford doctor cleared of Cambridge patient sex assault
- 13 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A doctor has been found not guilty of carrying out a sexual assault at a hospital in Cambridge.
Anandagopal Srinivasan, 26, of Sandfield Road, Oxford, was cleared of assaulting a patient at Addenbrooke's Hospital in October 2014.
The jury at Oxford Crown Court could not reach a verdict on a second count of sexual assault at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, in October 2016.
There will be a retrial on the second charge in May.