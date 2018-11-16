Oxford

Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 16 November 2018

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images below.

Underpass street art and autumn leaves on Marston Ferry Road Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Underpass street art and autumn leaves on Marston Ferry Road
Pishill Church in the sunshine Image copyright Hedley Thorne
Image caption Pishill Church in the sunshine
The Oxfordshire side of Henley-on-Thames Image copyright Hedley Thorne
Image caption The Oxfordshire side of Henley-on-Thames
Bagley Wood Image copyright Tony Campbell
Image caption Autumn gold in Bagley Wood
Bagley Wood Image copyright Becca Collacott
Image caption Another photo taken in Bagley Wood
"Three dancing fairies" sculpture at the Rollright Stones near Chipping Norton Image copyright Cliff Kinch
Image caption "Three dancing fairies" sculpture at the Rollright Stones near Chipping Norton
Pheasants at Blenheim Palace following a little rain shower Image copyright Brian Daniels
Image caption Pheasants at Blenheim Palace following a little rain shower
Taken along Mesopotamia in Oxford Image copyright Esther Johnson
Image caption Taken along Mesopotamia in Oxford

How to submit a picture

If you have a great image of the county send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk.

When emailing pictures, please make sure you include the following information:

  • The full name of the person who took the pictures (as this person owns the copyright);
  • Confirmation that the copyright holder gives permission for the BBC to use their pictures across all its outputs;
  • The location, date and time that the pictures were taken;
  • Your telephone number so we can get back to you if we have any further questions;
  • Any other details about the pictures that may be useful for us to know.

Please note that whilst we welcome all your pictures, we are more likely to use those which have been taken in the past week.

Terms and conditions

If you submit a picture, you do so in accordance with the BBC's Terms and Conditions and the BBC's privacy policy.

In contributing to Oxfordshire's Big Picture you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way that we want, and in any media worldwide.

It's important to note, however, that you still own the copyright to everything you contribute to Oxfordshire's Big Picture, and that if your image is accepted, we will publish your name alongside.

The BBC cannot guarantee that all pictures will be used and we reserve the right to edit your comments.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws while collecting any kind of media.

Related Topics

More on this story