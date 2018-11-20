Image copyright Purple Turtle Image caption Revellers will be hoping the Purple Turtle finds a new home

A city centre nightclub in Oxford is to close after 20 years.

The Purple Turtle on Frewin Court will shut at the end of the month after lease renegotiations with the building's owner, the Oxford Union collapsed, its management said.

All future events after Saturday have been "heartbreakingly" cancelled, it added.

It said it aims to move the club to a new site and is in the process of looking for a new home.

A statement on The Purple Turtle's official Facebook page said: "Unfortunately much to our disappointment, we have not been able to come to an arrangement that would allow us to remain in Frewin Court, our home for the last 20 years.

"So, this week is our last, at least here anyway. We will be back once we find a new home and we hope you'll all come along with us, after all it's never been the building that makes the Turtle, it's the Turtle that makes the building.

"We've always striven to create an inclusive, fun and safe environment for you all to party and that will never change wherever we are."

The Oxford Union has been approached for comment.

The venue next door, The Cellar, is currently fighting to stay open after lease renegotiations there found the fire escape to be too short.