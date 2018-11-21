Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The men tried to goad the protesters by making Nazi-style salutes, police said

Two men who appeared to mimic Nazi-style salutes outside the Oxford Union while Steve Bannon was giving a talk are being sought by police.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in St Michael's Street on Friday during the former Donald Trump aide's appearance.

Two men tried to goad the protesters, causing "alarm and distress to those who were present", police said.

They are being sought on suspicion of a religiously-aggravated public order offence.

Det Sgt George Atkinson said officers were investigating after videos of the protests had circulated on social media.

He said: "As part of the investigation I would like to speak to the two men shown in the images."