Oxford

Eynsham cyclist, 16, dies after car crash

  • 22 November 2018

A 16-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in Oxfordshire.

The teenager was taken to hospital after a collision with a car on the B4449 Stanton Harcourt Road near Eynsham at 21:35 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said the boy, from Eynsham, died at John Radcliffe Hospital on Thursday and his next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car, a blue Hyundai Kona, stopped at the scene of the crash. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites