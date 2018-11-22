A 16-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in Oxfordshire.

The teenager was taken to hospital after a collision with a car on the B4449 Stanton Harcourt Road near Eynsham at 21:35 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said the boy, from Eynsham, died at John Radcliffe Hospital on Thursday and his next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car, a blue Hyundai Kona, stopped at the scene of the crash. Police have appealed for witnesses.