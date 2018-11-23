Image copyright family handout Image caption Florence Waters wrote for the Daily Telegraph

A body believed to be that of a missing journalist has been found in Oxfordshire.

Florence Waters, 33, who was reported missing on Monday, was an arts writer for the Daily Telegraph.

Thames Valley Police said a body had been found on land near Oxford Road in Thame on Thursday evening.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but Ms Waters' next of kin have been informed, the force said. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

A profile on the Daily Telegraph's website says Ms Waters contributed articles on the visual arts, film and books.