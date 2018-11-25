Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Wood Farm Road, Oxford, on Thursday

Detectives have been granted extra time to question four teenagers arrested in connection with a stabbing.

A man in his 40s was approached and assaulted by a group of male youths in Wood Farm Road, Oxford on Thursday night.

Police said the victim was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital where he remains.

An 18-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy remain in Thames Valley Police's custody.

The force has appealed for witnesses to contact them following the attack and said extra patrols would take place in the area.