Oxford

Four teenagers charged over Oxford stabbing

  • 26 November 2018
Wood Farm Road, Oxford Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the man was attacked in Wood Farm Road

Four teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Oxford.

The man, in his 40s, was attacked in Wood Farm Road, Headington, on Thursday night and remains in hospital.

An 18-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to rob.

The four, who are all from Oxford, are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites