Four teenagers charged over Oxford stabbing
- 26 November 2018
Four teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Oxford.
The man, in his 40s, was attacked in Wood Farm Road, Headington, on Thursday night and remains in hospital.
An 18-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to rob.
The four, who are all from Oxford, are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.