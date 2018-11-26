Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was attacked in Wood Farm Road

Four teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Oxford.

The man, in his 40s, was attacked in Wood Farm Road, Headington, on Thursday night and remains in hospital.

An 18-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to rob.

The four, who are all from Oxford, are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.