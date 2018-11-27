Image copyright Google Image caption Three men are on trial at Oxford Crown Court

Three men raped and sexually abused a "vulnerable" Oxford schoolgirl over three years, a court has heard.

Mohammed Karrar, 44, his brother Bassam, 39, and Anjum Dogar, 36, are accused of 11 offences between 2002 and 2005.

They are on trial at Oxford Crown Court, where Mohammed Karrar and Mr Dogar both deny indecent assault, rape and conspiracy to rape.

Bassam Karrar denies indecent assault and rape.

Oliver Saxby QC, prosecuting, said their alleged victim was 14 when she first came into contact with the men.

He told the jury she was "a lonely, vulnerable young girl" who was given "somewhere to hang out, people to hang out with".

Bite marks

Mr Saxby said the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not reveal the allegations until 2015.

He told the jury she said at the time: "I didn't think I was being abused as I felt good about all these people liking me."

Mr Saxby described allegations of grooming using alcohol, drugs, and coercive sexual encounters.

The barrister said on one occasion the girl was raped after becoming "very drunk" and passing out.

He said at other times she carried out sexual acts in a car with multiple men, in parks, and around flats in Oxford.

Mr Saxby said she woke up in one flat naked "save for one sock", and now believes she was raped by Mohammed Karrar, becoming pregnant as a result.

He added that there were bruises and bite marks across her body.

The trial continues.