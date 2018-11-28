Image copyright Google Image caption The woman told a jury at Oxford Crown Court she was groomed by three men

A woman groomed and raped by three men had an abortion after becoming pregnant aged 15, a court has heard.

The woman said she was sexually abused after being plied with drink and drugs in flats, cars and parks in Oxford.

At Oxford Crown Court, prosecutors have alleged she became pregnant after she was gang-raped at a party.

Mohammed Karrar, 44, his brother Bassam, 39, and Anjum Dogar, 36, deny committing 11 offences against her between 2002 and 2005.

Giving evidence the woman said she passed out after drinking vodka and smoking cannabis with Mohammed Karrar and Mr Dogar.

Before she lost consciousness "it felt like there were hands everywhere" and she heard a voice telling her "to calm down", she said.

'Burn mum's house'

Oliver Saxby QC said the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, woke up with bruises and bite marks across her body.

"I was pretty angry, I didn't know what had happened," she said.

She said the men threatened to burn her mother's house down if she told anyone about what had happened.

Mr Saxby previously said she was "a lonely, vulnerable young girl" who was given "somewhere to hang out, people to hang out with".

Mohammed Karrar and Mr Dogar both deny indecent assault, rape and conspiracy to rape. Bassam Karrar denies indecent assault and rape.

The jury was told that all three were previously convicted in 2013 of a series of serious sexual offences against groomed teenage girls.

The trial continues.