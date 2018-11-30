Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Century-old sports shop Elmer Cotton to close

Image copyright Elmer Cotton Sports Image caption Elmer Cotton will move to a warehouse and become an online-only retailer

A sports shop in Oxford is to close after more than 100 years in business.

Elmer Cotton, which opened in 1911 in Turl Street and claims to be the oldest sports retailer in the UK, will shut in December.

"This has not been an easy decision to make but times and how people shop are changing and we need to move with them," it said.

The business will move to a warehouse in Kidlington and become an online-only retailer.

2. The Hobbit first edition sells for £6,000 at auction

Image copyright Oxfam/Bonhams Image caption The first edition of The Hobbit, printed in 1937, no longer has its dust jacket

A first edition copy of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit found in a box of religious books donated to a shop has sold at auction for £6,000.

The book, given to the Oxfam shop in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, was sold at Bonhams auctioneers.

The valuation of The Hobbit, which no longer has its dust jacket, was estimated between £2,000 and £4,000.

Shop manager Tony Cooper called the auction "fast and furious and very exciting" and said he was "delighted".

3. Oxford Roger Bannister ward renaming rejected

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oxford City Council wanted to rename the ward after Sir Roger Bannister

A proposal to rename part of Oxford in memory of the late athlete Sir Roger Bannister has been rejected.

Oxford City Council suggested changing the name of St Clement's as part of a review of city council wards.

The ward would include the Iffley Road running track, where Bannister made history by becoming the first man to complete a four-minute mile.

But the Local Government Boundary Commission said the new name had to "describe the area concerned".

4. Judge Dredd publisher Rebellion to open film studio

Image copyright Rebellion Image caption A film and TV series will begin shooting at the site in the Spring

A disused newspaper factory in the south of England is to be converted into a major film studio complex.

The £78m Daily Mail printing press in Didcot, Oxfordshire, has been purchased by media company Rebellion.

It will film adaptations of a Rogue Trooper film and a Judge Dredd TV show there.

Six soundstages will be available at the 220,000 sq ft (67,000 sq m) site, creating 500 jobs. The complex is due to open in the spring.

5. The Cellar in Oxford saved from closure

Image caption The Cellar has been run by the Hopkins family since the 1980s

A popular music venue which was threatened with closure has raised enough money to stay open.

The Cellar in Oxford was limited to a capacity of 60 people after inspectors ruled its fire escape was 30cm [11.8in] too small.

Its owners launched a crowdfunding campaign, backed by a host of famous musicians, which has raised £80,000.

Manager Tim Hopkins said he was "awestruck" by the response and building work could begin in January.