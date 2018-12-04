Image copyright Google Image caption The woman previously told a jury at Oxford Crown Court she was groomed by three men

One of three men accused of raping and sexually abusing a vulnerable schoolgirl has denied meeting her until she was 17.

Mohammed Karrar, 44, who is accused of 11 offences against the girl between 2002 and 2005, told jurors at Oxford Crown Court he first saw her in 2006.

He said the pair had only met "seven or eight times" prior to his arrest.

Mr Karrar, his brother Bassam, 39, and Anjum Dogar, 36, deny charges including rape and indecent assault.

The court was told Mohammed Karrar, who further denies conspiracy to rape, was convicted in 2013 for offences involving teenage girls.

'Didn't force her'

As he was giving evidence, he disputed the woman's testimony, saying he met her "seven or eight times" before he was arrested by police.

He admitted engaging in a sex act with her once, which he said she instigated, at Plowman Tower in Headington, where the mother of his child lived.

Dorian Lovell-Pank QC, defending asked Mr Karrar: "Did you force her in any way?"

"No," he said.

He said he was approached by the complainant and her friend in 2006, when she spoke to him about her child.

Earlier, the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, accused Mr Karrar of raping her in the flat complex, alongside Mr Dogar.

She previously told the court she had become pregnant after the encounter and subsequently had an abortion. She said she was 15 at the time.

Mr Dogar denies rape, conspiracy to rape and indecent assault.

Bassam Karrar denies indecent assault and rape.

The trial continues.