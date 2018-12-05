Image caption The woman was attacked in Boxhill Park

A man has admitted randomly stabbing a woman in the stomach while she was out walking her dog.

The victim, in her 50s, was attacked on the morning of 19 July in Boxhill Park in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Oliver Welsby, 18, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He will be sentenced on 18 January.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries and patrols were stepped up after the attack.

Det Con Jen Gibbons said: "She was approached by Oliver Welsby, who without warning, grabbed her across the mouth and stabbed her in the stomach, before fleeing the scene.

"The victim sustained serious injuries to her lower abdomen, but thankfully survived the attack.

"However, understandably the impact of this incident on her, and the wider community, has been huge."