Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A424 around half-a-mile north of Burford

A man has died in a crash involving two cars near an Oxfordshire town.

The accident happened at about 12:50 GMT in Sunday on the A424 around half-a-mile north of Burford, just after the junction for Tayton.

It involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan, whose driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a red Citroen C4.

The other driver, a man in his thirties, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The deceased driver was in his 30s and from Gloucestershire. His next of kin has been informed, Thames Valley Police said.