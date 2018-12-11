Man dies after two-car crash near Burford, Oxfordshire
A man has died in a crash involving two cars near an Oxfordshire town.
The accident happened at about 12:50 GMT in Sunday on the A424 around half-a-mile north of Burford, just after the junction for Tayton.
It involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan, whose driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a red Citroen C4.
The other driver, a man in his thirties, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
The deceased driver was in his 30s and from Gloucestershire. His next of kin has been informed, Thames Valley Police said.