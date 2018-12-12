Churchill descendant to row Atlantic

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption George Spencer-Churchill, also known as the Marquis of Blandford

The great-great nephew of Sir Winston Churchill is one of 88 athletes attempting to row the Atlantic Ocean.

George Spencer-Churchill, 26, also known as the Marquis of Blandford, is part of a four-man team taking part.

The helicopter pilot, who is heir to the Blenheim Palace estate, will begin the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge on Wednesday.

Lukas Haitzmann, 18, of Windsor, also hopes to become the first solo adventurer to row the Atlantic.

Mr Spencer-Churchill said: "Sporting-wise, I've not done a lot like this.

"I'm a helicopter pilot which was a long-drawn process [to qualify], that was tough but nothing compared to this.

"We are very much an amateur team of rowers; hopefully that won't matter."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Spencer-Churchill is heir to the Blenheim Palace estate in Oxfordshire, the ancestral home of wartime prime minister Sir Winston Churchill

Eighty-eight athletes from across the globe will begin the transatlantic endurance race from La Gomera in the Canary Islands, and will finish at English Harbour in Antigua.

The journey could take up to three months.

Alongside British aristocracy is a competitor who hopes to be the youngest solo transatlantic rower.

Mr Haitzmann, who will attempt the 3,000-mile endurance test on his own, said: "My dad was understandably not very happy when I told him what I was doing.

"He's going to be proud in the end but he's worried. But as long as I'm sensible on the ocean and do things properly, I'll be all right."

Rowers are expected to burn 750,000 calories over the 3,000-mile row.