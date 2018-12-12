Image copyright Google Image caption The father and two sons are on trial at Oxford Crown Court

One of three men accused of modern slavery offences has denied threatening two men to work for him for little or no money.

Michael Joyce Senior rejected claims he had bought the pair drugs and forced them to give him their benefit money.

He said he paid the two alleged victims either £40 or £50 a day.

Mr Joyce, 60, and his sons Michael Joyce, 26, and John Joyce, 34, all from Oxford, deny five counts of modern slavery and forced labour offences.

At Oxford Crown Court, the 60-year-old said the two men, aged 49 and 28, worked for him by building a "man cave" and bar at a travellers' site in Redbridge Hollow in the south of the city.

"When they finished the job they were paid," he said.

Crack and heroin

Earlier prosecutor Kim Preston accused the three men of giving the two alleged victims money to buy drugs to make them more indebted to the defendants.

Mr Joyce Senior admitted that on occasions when he was dropping them home, the alleged victims would ask him to take a diversion to buy drugs, including crack and heroin.

But he said: "I paid them. Whatever they did with it was up to them."

When asked if he had told one of the men to sell drugs, he said: "No, it would be like giving alcohol to an alcoholic."

One of the alleged victims earlier said: "I was petrified by the Joyces. I couldn't leave."

The 49-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, added: "I was fearing for my life. Not just for me but for my partner and my father."

David Boiling, 33, who was previously accused of the same charges, has been acquitted.

The trial continues.