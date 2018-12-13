Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The 58-year-old victim was left with injuries to her head, torso and hands

A woman kidnapped at knifepoint was bundled into the boot of her own car, police have said.

Two armed men attacked the 58-year-old victim and forced her into the back of the BMW 1 Series in Kidmore End, Oxfordshire, on Tuesday.

They drove around before stopping to assault the woman, who suffered injuries to her head, torso and hands.

She managed to escape the boot and sought help from a member of the public, Thames Valley Police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released by the force, was first approached in Scott Close between about 18:30 and 19:00 GMT.

Her assailants stopped in a number of places before stopping at Tanners Lane near Chalk House Green, where they attacked the victim.

Police described both men as black, and said one was "broad-shouldered" and possibly in his twenties.

Det Ch Insp Matt Stone said: "We are carrying out forensic examinations, conducting house to house enquiries, and are obtaining and reviewing CCTV.

"The victim continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries and we are working with her and her family to progress the investigation."