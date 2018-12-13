Image copyright Janet Williams Image caption Rodney Williams, 75, had rediscovered his love of motorcycling in 2005 and had completed a 10,000-mile ride along the coast of Australia

An 81-year-old driver has been sentenced for causing the death of a 75-year-old motorcyclist.

Brian Short hit biker Rodney Williams while edging forward to join an A-road in Oxfordshire in January.

Short, of Shotover Corner, Faringdon, was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and a 15-month driving ban.

Mr Williams' wife Janet said his death had "left a massive hole in my heart" and her life was now "really empty".

Mr Williams had been an accomplished motorcyclist and had completed tours of the USA, and a 10,000-mile ride along the coast of Australia.

He had been travelling northbound on the A361 between Lechlade and Burford on 25 January when Short edged out of a country road.

The court heard that because Short "froze the motorcyclist went into him".

An eyewitness said he saw a "large cloud and stream of debris with a person flying into the air".

A post-mortem found Mr Williams died of multiple injuries.

Mr Short was previously convicted of causing death by careless driving in November at Oxford Magistrates' Court, after denying the charge.

In court Mrs Williams said Short's denial was "a total outrage" because "the defendant has continued to drive on these roads" before his sentencing.

'Disrupter in chief'

In a written submission, Mr Williams' son Alex said: "[His grandchildren will] not get to know him as adults."

He said his father had been the "disrupter in chief" and had been an "emotional support" to him over the years.

Defence counsel Lyall Thompson said Short had never had a driving conviction in his 52 years of driving.

He added that the death of his wife in 2012 had left him "isolated" and said Short "had significant health difficulties" after a triple heart bypass and two hip replacements.

In sentencing, Judge Ian Pringle QC said: "To fail to see that motorcycle at all was more than momentary inattention."

He added Short had lived a "blameless life" and was a "dedicated grandfather", and had taken this into account.

Short will have to take an extended driving test after his ban.