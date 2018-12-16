Image copyright Google Image caption A pedestrian was hit by a car on the A34 north of the Botley interchange

A 73-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man was killed on a dual carriageway.

A silver saloon car hit a pedestrian in the road at about 02:15 GMT on the A34 near Botley in Oxford.

A 36-year-old man from Hungerford died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said the arrested man is also being held on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and failing to stop after a road accident.

He is from Faringdon in Oxfordshire and has been remanded in custody.

Insp Scott Long appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.