Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Joyce and his two sons were on trial at Oxford Crown Court

A jury has been discharged after it could not reach a verdict over one of three men accused of modern slavery.

Michael Joyce Sr, 60, from Oxford, denied modern slavery and forced labour charges.

At Oxford Crown Court, Judge Ian Pringle QC discharged the jurors after nearly 12 hours of deliberations.

His sons Michael Joyce, 26, and John Joyce, 34, were acquitted of the same charges during the trial.

Mr Joyce Sr denied threatening two men to work for him for little or no money.

Prosecutors must decide whether they wish to bring a second case against him.

A hearing will take place in January.