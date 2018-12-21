Three teenagers deny attempted murder

Image copyright Google Image caption The three teenage boys entered their pleas at Oxford Crown Court

Three teenage boys from Oxford have pleaded not guilty of robbery and attempted murder.

The defendants, aged between 16 and 15, were accused of attempting to murder Barry Sheldon, in his 40s, in Headington on 22 November.

One of the three boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also accused of attempted robbery and possession of a blade.

An 18-year-old man, also accused of attempted murder, did not attend court.

The teenagers are next due in court during the week commencing 1 April.