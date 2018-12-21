Three teenagers deny attempted murder
- 21 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three teenage boys from Oxford have pleaded not guilty of robbery and attempted murder.
The defendants, aged between 16 and 15, were accused of attempting to murder Barry Sheldon, in his 40s, in Headington on 22 November.
One of the three boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also accused of attempted robbery and possession of a blade.
An 18-year-old man, also accused of attempted murder, did not attend court.
The teenagers are next due in court during the week commencing 1 April.