Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Jack Morley died in the collision on Sunday 16 December

The family of a man who died after he was hit by a car on the A34 near Botley have paid tribute to him.

Jack Morley, 36, of Hungerford, Berkshire, died after being hit by a car at about 02:15 GMT on 16 December.

His family described him as "the most endearing walking contradiction of a person - crazy but calm, free spirited but settled and very kind hearted".

A 73-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said the man, from Faringdon, was also arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and failing to stop after a road accident.

'Much loved'

In a statement, Mr Morley's family said: "He was much loved by his family and many, many friends. He had the biggest smile to ever come into your life.

"He was the life and soul and the bridge between friends. You'll never find another Jack."

Thames Valley Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The force said a mandatory referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.