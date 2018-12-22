Oxford

Man dies 10 days after Burford car crash

  • 22 December 2018
A424 Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on the A424 around half-a-mile north of Burford

A second driver has died in hospital 10 days after a crash involving two cars in Oxfordshire.

It happened on 9 December just before 13:00 GMT on the A424, half-a-mile north of Burford.

The man, who was in his 30s and driving a red Citroen C4, died on Wednesday, police said.

The other driver, a man in his 30s, who was driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were from Gloucestershire.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites