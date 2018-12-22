Man dies 10 days after Burford car crash
A second driver has died in hospital 10 days after a crash involving two cars in Oxfordshire.
It happened on 9 December just before 13:00 GMT on the A424, half-a-mile north of Burford.
The man, who was in his 30s and driving a red Citroen C4, died on Wednesday, police said.
The other driver, a man in his 30s, who was driving a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both men were from Gloucestershire.