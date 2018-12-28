Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on the A40 bypass near Witney

A 23-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a lorry, police have said.

The Renault HGV was travelling westbound on the A40 near Witney, Oxfordshire, when the two collided at 03:55 GMT.

The rider died at the scene near the junction with Standlake Road, police said.

Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made, and appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage taken at the time to come forward.

The road was closed for more than six hours while investigations took place.