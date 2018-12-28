Image copyright Google Image caption Cogges Surgery in Witney will continue running with the same partners

The partners at a doctor's surgery in Oxfordshire have cancelled plans to pull out of running its services.

In July the doctors running Cogges Surgery in Witney said they intended to hand back their contract for providing services to about 7,700 people.

Partners Dr Sandra Hallett and Dr Amisha Patel said they unsuccessfully tried to recruit new GP partners after two left over the last few years.

But a new partner has since been recruited.

Julie Dandridge, head of primary care at Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG), called it an "unsettling time" but said she was "delighted that patients at Cogges Surgery in Witney will continue to be looked after by the existing practice team".

She added: "When Cogges' GP partners told us in July this year that they wanted to hand in their notice to stop providing services at the surgery, our main aim was to ensure patients could continue to get care from the practice premises."

Patients will now receive letters telling them they do not need to do anything and that it is "business as usual".

The Save Cogges Surgery group called it "wonderful news".

To its Facebook members it said: "What a great community - you joined together, spoke up and were listened to."

OCCG had been faced with having six months to find a new provider or merge the surgery with another.

Deer Park Medical Centre in Witney closed last year.